Chinese court begins appeal trial for Canadian pop star Kris Wu

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - A court in the Chinese capital on Tuesday commenced the appeal trial for Canadian pop star Kris Wu, according to state-run Xinhua news agency, after he was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2022 for crimes including rape.

The trial was not open to the public to protect the privacy of the victims, Xinhua cited the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People's Court as saying.

The Canadian embassy in Beijing had been notified of the appeal trial before the hearing, Xinhua reported.

The embassy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In November last year, the People's Court of Chaoyang, a district in Beijing, said Chinese-born Wu would be deported after serving his prison term.

A former member of K-pop group EXO, the superstar returned to China in 2014 to pursue a solo career.

Wu, 32, made his Hollywood debut in the 2017 film "XXX: Return of Xander Cage".

Reporting by Ryan Woo; additional reporting by Laurie Chen in Beijing; editing by Jonathan Oatis

