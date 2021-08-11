Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Chinese court convicts Canadian Michael Spavor in espionage case

1 minute read
1/4

Jim Nickel, Charge d'affaires of the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, speaks at the embassy in Beijing as a court in Dandong rules on the case of Michael Spavor, charged with espionage in June 2019, China August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A Chinese court convicted Canadian businessman Michael Spavor of espionage on Wednesday and sentenced him to 11 years in prison and said he will be deported, but it was not clear when, based on a statement on the court's website.

Beijing-based lawyer Mo Shaoping told Reuters that deportation generally takes place after the person has finished serving the sentence but may happen earlier for special cases.

The Dandong Intermediate Court said 50,000 yuan of Spavor's personal assets will be confiscated.

Spavor was charged with espionage in June 2019 along with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, at a time when relations between the two countries were at a very low level following Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive in late 2018.

Spavor's sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei(HWT.UL) make a final push to convince a court there not to extradite her to the United States.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Neil Fullick and Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · August 10, 2021 · 11:25 PM UTCHuman rights claims undermine China's investment abroad, report finds

China's efforts to be seen as a responsible investor overseas are at risk from high rates of human rights abuses linked to its business operations, especially in the metals and mining sector, a report released on Wednesday found.

ChinaBoeing 737 MAX test plane takes flight in China - Flightradar24
ChinaChina to bar songs with 'illegal content' from karaoke venues
ChinaExclusive: IKEA's malls arm branches out into housing with new centre in China
ChinaChina reports 111 new coronavirus cases vs 143 a day earlier