Chinese court to rule as early as Wednesday on detained Canadian Spavor, says source

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Chinese court is expected to rule as early as Wednesday in the case of detained Canadian Michael Spavor, according to a Canadian source directly familiar with the matter.

Spavor, a businessman, was charged with espionage in June last year along with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, at a time when relations between the two countries are at a very low level following Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive in late 2018.

