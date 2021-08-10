Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Chinese court to rule as early as Wednesday on detained Canadian Spavor, says source

1 minute read

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Chinese court is expected to rule as early as Wednesday in the case of detained Canadian Michael Spavor, according to a Canadian source directly familiar with the matter.

Spavor, a businessman, was charged with espionage in June last year along with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, at a time when relations between the two countries are at a very low level following Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive in late 2018.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · August 9, 2021 · 4:43 PM UTCU.S., China trade barbs at U.N. over South China Sea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called out bullying in the South China Sea on Monday and warned the U.N. Security Council that a conflict "would have serious global consequences for security and for commerce," sparking a strong rebuke from China.

ChinaChina reports more COVID-19 cases; some cities kick off new tests
ChinaU.S. warned Brazil that Huawei would leave it 'high and dry' on 5G
ChinaHeavy rain in Sichuan forces evacuation of 80,000 people - state media
ChinaAlibaba blasted by state media despite firing manager accused of sex assault