Chinese delegation to meet with Germany's top corporate brass next week















FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - A Chinese delegation led by Premier Li Qiang will meet Germany's top CEOs next week as part of a visit to Europe, hoping to strengthen ties at a time when Berlin is pursuing a strategy to lessen its economic dependence on Beijing.

The meetings highlight the dilemma for German companies, which greatly depend on the Chinese market to sell their goods and procure materials, putting them at odds with the government's goal to diversify away from China.

A meeting between Li and a group of German and Chinese CEOs is scheduled for June 19, according to people familiar with the plans.

Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE), SAP (SAPG.DE) and Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) all confirmed that their CEOs would meet with the delegation. The CEO of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) division Audi will also participate, a person familiar with the matter said.

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz, which counts China's Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (1958.HK) and Geely Chairman Li Shufu as its two top shareholders, said topics would include Mercedes' commitment to China and the ongoing opening of the Chinese market following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Siemens (SIEGn.DE) CEO Roland Busch, who also chairs the Asia-Pacific Committee of German business (APA), will also be present at an event with Li, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck scheduled for June 20, the people said.

Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund's Asia program, said the question was whether Germany was using de-risking as a cover of essentially maintaining close business ties with China, except for a few areas such as raw materials.

BASF (BASFn.DE), Bayer (BAYGn.DE), Infineon (IFXGn.DE), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE), all companies with major business ties to China, declined to comment.

Siemens confirmed that its CEO would be present at the event on Tuesday in his capacity as APA chairman.

While German CEOs have repeatedly warned of cutting or reducing economic ties with China, given its significance, industry has realised that dependency on China regarding critical raw materials needs to be addressed.

"The motto has to be: overcome one-sided dependencies, but not by doing less business with China, but rather more business with other countries," Siegfried Russwurm, head of German industry association BDI, said in May.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Hakan Ersen, Christoph Steitz, Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt; Christina Amann, Andreas Rinke, Rene Wagner and Sarah Marsh in Berlin; Jan Schwartz in Hamburg and Alexander Huebner in Munich; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Louise Heavens











