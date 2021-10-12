China
Factbox: Chinese developers that missed or are set to miss offshore bond payments since Sept
HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) missed its third round of bond coupon payments in three weeks, as the one-time top-selling property developer in China wrestles with more than $300 billion in liabilities. read more
Below is a list of Chinese developers that have missed, or are set to miss, offshore bond payments since September, as contagion fears in the $5 trillion sector hit firms with weaker credits and low liquidity.
