China

Chinese embassy in UK 'firmly opposes' BBC's reporting on 'Chinese Taipei' Olympic team -statement

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021. Flagbearer Lu Yen-hsun of Chinese Taipei lead their contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Phil Noble

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Chinese embassy in the UK "firmly opposes" the BBC's reporting on the participation of Taiwan's "Chinese Taipei" team in the Olympics, it said in a statement on Monday.

"There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China," the embassy said.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Tom Hogue

China

