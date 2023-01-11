Chinese health officials exchange views with WHO on COVID - Commission















BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Senior Chinese health officials exchanged views with the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday on COVID-19 via a video conference, China's National Health Commission said in a statement.

Both sides exchanged views on issues including the current epidemic situation, medical treatment, vaccination and other technical matters, the Chinese health authority said.

