China
Chinese influencer Viya fined 1.3 billion yuan for tax evasion
BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A top Chinese social media influencer 1.34 billion yuan has been fined ($210 million) for tax evasion.
Viya was fined for hiding personal income and other offences in 2019 and 2020, the Hangzhou tax bureau said in a post on its website on Monday.
($1 = 6.3782 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Reporting by Sophie Yu, Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Kevin Liffey
