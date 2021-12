Chinese and Hong Kong flags are pictured outside a mall, ahead of the Chinese National Day, in Hong Kong, China. September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China "fully affirms" the work of Hong Kong's chief executive, Carrie Lam, and her government, Premier Li Keqiang has said, according to media in the Asian financial hub.

Lam is visiting Beijing this week to deliver an annual briefing to Chinese leaders.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

