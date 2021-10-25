Skip to main content

China

Chinese President Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism, climate change

1 minute read

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijing, China September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping on Monday called for more global cooperation on problems including terrorism, climate change and cyber security, in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of China's return to the United Nations.

He said China opposes unilateralism, protectionism and zero-sum games.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · October 24, 2021 · 7:42 AM UTC

China strengthens land border protection with new law

China passed a law on Saturday to strengthen border protection amid a protracted standoff with India, worries about spillover effects from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and the spread of COVID-19 from Southeast Asia.

China
Hong Kong banks to disclose related property of clients who breach security law
China
China's HNA restructuring plan approved by creditors
China
Russian, Chinese warships hold first joint patrols in the Pacific
China
Asian shares edge higher, dollar weak as traders await earnings