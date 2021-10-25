Chinese President Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism, climate change

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijing, China September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping on Monday called for more global cooperation on problems including terrorism, climate change and cyber security, in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of China's return to the United Nations.

He said China opposes unilateralism, protectionism and zero-sum games.

