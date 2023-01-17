Chinese SOEs aim for higher profit growth than GDP growth in 2023: regulator















DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned companies aim to post higher profit growth than the country's gross domestic product growth this year, Weng Jieming, vice chairman of the state-owned assets regulator said on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos.

Net profits at China's central government-owned firms rose 5% in 2022 from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday.

For daily Davos updates in your inbox sign up for the Reuters Daily Briefing here.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Ellen Zhang; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.