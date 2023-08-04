Chinese special envoy Li Hui will visit Jeddah for Ukraine talks

Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui leaves the headquarters of the Russian foreign ministry following talks in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will visit Jeddah for talks on Ukraine, China's foreign ministry said on Friday.

China is wiling to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a statement.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom

