Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai denies making accusation of sexual assault

Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2020 China's Shuai Peng in action during the match against Japan's Nao Hibino REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai told French newspaper L'Equipe in an interview that she never accused anyone of sexual assault, and that she had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim.

The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of concern in November when she appeared to allege on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominque Patton and Tony Munroe; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.