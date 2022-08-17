Chinese vice premier calls for greater effort to boost domestic consumption

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will step up measures to boost domestic consumption including spending on services and big ticket items, its Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said on Wednesday.

At a meeting aiming to stabilise trade and consumption, Hu called for greater efforts to support exporters to gain orders as well as to attract new foreign investment.

Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu

