Chinese watchdog to strengthen supervision to ensure stable power supply

Power lines and wind turbines are pictured at a wind and solar energy storage and transmission power station of State Grid Corporation of China, in Zhangjiakou of Hebei province, China, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China's energy regulator will strengthen supervision of power dispatch transactions and the overall market to ensure a stable power supply, it said on Friday.

The statement by the National Energy Administration during a meeting with the country's largest state-owned power generators comes only three days after the national power load hit a new high during summer heatwaves.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.