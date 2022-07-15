1 minute read
Chinese watchdog to strengthen supervision to ensure stable power supply
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China's energy regulator will strengthen supervision of power dispatch transactions and the overall market to ensure a stable power supply, it said on Friday.
The statement by the National Energy Administration during a meeting with the country's largest state-owned power generators comes only three days after the national power load hit a new high during summer heatwaves.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Eduardo Baptista Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.