Clubs need to be adaptable to deal with COVID lottery, says Aloisi

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Western United head coach John Aloisi expects the A-League to face regular disruption throughout the remainder of the season as more players test positive for COVID-19.

Perth Glory saw their games against Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United postponed this week after the entire squad was forced into quarantine while three unnamed Western United players also returned positive tests.

"It's probably going to happen all season," said Aloisi.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We just have to be ready for it and make sure we adapt well and the group did tonight. We're hoping that we aren't going to pick up even more cases in the next couple of weeks.

"But we just have to make sure we're still following the right procedures, in terms of training, of being around the group, where we have our meetings and all that.

"We also have to be prepared that this can happen even with travel. We don't know what's around the corner.

"It's a bit of a lottery at the moment in terms of that and we have to be adaptable."

Western United's absentees were not enough to deny the club a fourth win in a row on Friday as a goal late in the first half from Connor Pain sealed a 1-0 win over Adelaide.

That victory moves Aloisi's team onto 12 points from their first five games, two more than second placed Macarthur FC, who face Newcastle Jets on Sunday.

"We created enough chances to be at least two or three up at halftime and then you get your just rewards," said Aloisi.

"We should've been winning that a lot more comfortable. But, again, clean sheet. They didn't really look like scoring, they didn't really create any chances. We had a lot of chances. It should've been a more comfortable win."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.