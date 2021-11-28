Corica disappointed as Sydney struggle in front of goal

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sydney FC head coach Steve Corica was left frustrated for the second A-League match in a row as the four-time champions continued their inauspicious start to the season on Saturday against Macarthur FC.

Corica's side missed a series of chances on their way to a 1-0 loss and, after last week's scoreless draw with Western Sydney Wanderers in the opening game of the season, Sydney are already playing catch up with the teams at the top of the table.

"Two A-League games and we haven't scored yet, that's obviously the area we need to improve in," said Corica.

"Had a lot of ball, a lot of dominance but no goals.

"It's disappointing. Disappointing to lose, but not to score goals. We get a couple of boys back next week and that will help us. But there's no excuse."

Sydney already trail defending champions Melbourne City by three points after Patrick Kisnorbo's side followed up an opening round win over Brisbane Roar with a 2-2 draw against Adelaide United on Saturday.

Macarthur and Wellington Phoenix also have four points while Melbourne Victory could move onto six points on Sunday with a win over Brisbane.

Lachlan Rose scored the only goal 17 minutes into the game at Kogarah Oval for Macarthur before Adam Le Fondre and youngster Patrick Wood missed second half chances to pull Sydney level.

"We need to get that final third right, start scoring goals and the confidence will come back and we'll move on from there," said Corica, lamenting an injury list that included Brazilian striker Bobo.

"I would say the middle third of the pitch has been good.

"We're doing the right thing, we're keeping the ball well, we're moving teams around, it's just that final third that we've been lacking.

"We're normally good in the final third, we've good quality players to score goals. Bobo's been out, Trent Buhagiar is coming back from an injury but he's doing well. We've just got to improve in that area."

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

