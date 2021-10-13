Countries adopt 'Kunming Declaration' to boost biodiversity, China says

KUNMING, China, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Representatives from more than 100 countries have adopted the "Kunming Declaration" to create momentum for a new global biodiversity pact, China's environment minister Huang Runqiu said on Wednesday.

Huang told the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Kunming the main purpose of the declaration was to "reflect the political will of all parties and send a strong message to the international community about our strong determination and consensus in the field of biodiversity".

The declaration calls for "urgent and integrated action" to transform all sectors of the global economy.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Andrew Heavens

