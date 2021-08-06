Covestro reports Q2 profit beat on demand recovery, resins unit

The logo of German chemicals maker Covestro is pictured outside its headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo/File Photo

Aug 6 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro (1COV.DE) reported a better-than-expected final quarterly profit on Friday, citing continued global demand recovery, the consolidation of its recently acquired resins business and higher selling prices.

All industries including chemicals have been heavily affected by recent raw material price inflation, but Covestro, which makes foams and plastics for products including car seats and phone cases, said it was largely successful passing on the costs to customers in the second quarter.

"We continued to benefit from high demand and a sustained positive price trend combined with cost discipline," Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer said in a statement.

Covestro said its second-quarter net income came in at 449 million euros ($530.76 million), compared to the 433 million euros expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll, as the increase in selling prices more than compensated for higher raw material costs.

The company's second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 817 million euros, roughly in line with the preliminary figure, and it confirmed its forecast for 2021 EBITDA of 2.7-3.1 billion euros it announced on July 12.

($1 = 0.8460 euros)

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Veronica Snoj in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski

