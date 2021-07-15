Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Crypto exchange Binance not authorised, Italian regulators say

Biance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Italy's market watchdog said on Thursday that major cryptocurrency exchange Binance was not authorised to carry out activities in the country, the latest in a string of global regulatory moves against the platform.

Companies of the Binance Group are not authorised to provide investment services and activities in Italy, despite sections of its website offering information in Italian, Consobsaid in a statement.

Britain's financial watchdog last month barred the company, one of the world's biggest exchanges, from carrying out regulated activities in the country. Regulators in Thailand, Japan, Germany and the United States have also targeted the platform recently. read more

