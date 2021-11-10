Dalai Lama says prefers to stay in India since Taiwan-China relations 'delicate'

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama attends a press meeting in Malmo, Sweden September 12, 2018. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, when asked on Wednesday in an online news conference about visiting Taiwan, said he prefers to stay in India since relations between Taiwan and mainland China are "quite delicate."

He also said he has no particular plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

