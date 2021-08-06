Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Didi considers giving up data control to appease China - Bloomberg News

2 minute read

The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen reflected on its navigation map displayed on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) is considering giving up control of its valuable data as part of efforts to resolve a Chinese regulatory probe, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Days after Didi's market debut, China's cyberspace regulator launched an investigation into the company and asked it to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest.

Didi, which listed in New York recently after raising $4.4 billion in an initial public offering, has put forth proposals to appease the regulator, including conceding management of its data to a private third party, the report said on Friday.

Regulators have also shown a preference for the third party to be state-controlled, Bloomberg said, citing a source.

The company's shares on the New York Stock Exchange rose about 5% before the opening bell. Didi did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Didi had last month denied a media report that said it was considering going private to placate Chinese authorities and compensate investor losses since it listed in the United States. read more

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 9:10 AM UTCChina's export, import growth seen moderating in July: Reuters poll

China's robust export growth likely moderated in July amid an acceleration in COVID-19 cases globally and continuing severe pressure on global supply chains, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

ChinaWeibo pulls celeb ranking list after state media raps 'unworthy' stars
ChinaEXCLUSIVE Chinese retailer Shein lacks disclosures, made false statements about factories
ChinaChina sees highest daily coronavirus cases in current outbreak
ChinaGlobal investors chase safer money market, bond funds on virus woes - Lipper