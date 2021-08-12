China
Didi says rumours about management changes are not true
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) said on Thursday that rumours about a possible management change are not true.
Didi's statement came after the South China Morning Post reported that Didi may reshuffle its senior management team as a result of ongoing cybersecurity investigations.
