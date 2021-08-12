Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Didi says rumours about management changes are not true

1 minute read

The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen reflected on its navigation map displayed on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) said on Thursday that rumours about a possible management change are not true.

Didi's statement came after the South China Morning Post reported that Didi may reshuffle its senior management team as a result of ongoing cybersecurity investigations.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 1:59 AM UTCAnalysis: Extreme weather sounds alarm for under-insured China

Devastating summer floods in the populous province of Henan in central China are a wake-up call for local authorities to seek better insurance cover against natural disasters, potentially opening up a huge market for insurers in the country.

ChinaChina reports decline in new coronavirus cases for Aug 11
ChinaChina to step up scrutiny of online insurance sector - media
ChinaCanada slams China over detained citizens as issue set to feature in election
ChinaGlobal investors bet on China's rental property amid shifting political winds