Didi says rumours about management changes are not true

The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen reflected on its navigation map displayed on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) said on Thursday that rumours about a possible management change are not true.

Didi's statement came after the South China Morning Post reported that Didi may reshuffle its senior management team as a result of ongoing cybersecurity investigations.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.