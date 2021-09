Sept 15 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Sichuan province in China on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ added.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.