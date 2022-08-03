1 minute read
Eastern Chinese export hub Yiwu imposes COVID restrictions, locks down some areas
BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Yiwu in Zhejiang province has suspended some public gatherings and dining at restaurants, closed multiple entertainment venues, and locked down some areas to cope with COVID-19 flare-ups, the city government said on Wednesday.
Yiwu is a major manufacturing export hub in eastern China and home to 1.9 million people.
