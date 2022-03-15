Economic impact of China's COVID resurgence must be watched -stats bureau

People wearing protective masks visit a main shopping area, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China has seen increasing positive changes in its economic performance backed up by surprisingly good economic data, but the impacts of the latest COVID-19 resurgence need to be watched, China's statistics bureau spokesman said on Tuesday.

Despite the ongoing nationwide virus outbreaks, Fu Linghui, spokesman of China’s National Bureau of Statistics, told a press conference that he expected China’s economy to maintain relatively good performance in the first quarter.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ellen Zhang

