Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

EU presidency calls for crisis meeting on Afghanistan

1 minute read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Slovenian EU presidency on Wednesday called for a crisis meeting to discuss the situation after the takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul by the Taliban.

Slovenia's Interior Minister Ales Hojs, after an extraordinary conference with his counterparts on the migrant crisis in the Baltic region, told reporters he hoped a similar meeting could be convened to discuss Afghanistan.

Such a meeting could take place in a matter of days, an EU official said, though it was not immediately clear whether it would be again the interior ministers that would come together.

Slovenia currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, meaning the country chairs meetings of ministers from EU states.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by Kate Abnett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 6:02 AM UTC

Factbox: From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown

China's months-long regulatory crackdown on an array of private companies has unsettled tech upstarts as well as decades-old firms, ushering in a new, uncertain environment.

China
Chinese ports choke over 'zero tolerance' COVID-19 policy
China
Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
China
China's Geely warns of chip shortage, but keeps annual vehicle sales target
China
Baidu says 2nd-gen Kunlun AI chips enter mass production