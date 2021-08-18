EU presidency calls for crisis meeting on Afghanistan

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Slovenian EU presidency on Wednesday called for a crisis meeting to discuss the situation after the takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul by the Taliban.

Slovenia's Interior Minister Ales Hojs, after an extraordinary conference with his counterparts on the migrant crisis in the Baltic region, told reporters he hoped a similar meeting could be convened to discuss Afghanistan.

Such a meeting could take place in a matter of days, an EU official said, though it was not immediately clear whether it would be again the interior ministers that would come together.

Slovenia currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, meaning the country chairs meetings of ministers from EU states.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by Kate Abnett

