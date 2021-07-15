Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

EU says draft WTO fisheries deal "can be the basis for an agreement"

A worker sorts fish at the Belgian Vismijn fish auction market in Ostend, Belgium December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

GENEVA, July 15 (Reuters) - The European Union (EU) said on Thursday that a draft deal on curbing fisheries subsidies formed the basis for clinching a global agreement at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In remarks seen by Reuters, Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission vice president, told a virtual WTO ministerial meeting in Geneva that the draft deal "can be the basis for an agreement" as it "contains many elements for landing zones".

Negotiators at the WTO have been trying for 20 years to agree how to cap subsidies that contribute to the overfishing of the world's seas and oceans. read more

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

