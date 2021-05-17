Skip to main content

ChinaEU, U.S. say they can partner to hold China to account on "trade-distorting policies"

U.S. and European Union flags are pictured in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they can partner to "hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account".

The statement was issued by the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

The statement announced the start of discussions to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity.

