ChinaEU wants AstraZeneca to deliver 120 mln COVID vaccines by end-June

The European Union is willing to see its COVID-19 vaccine contract with AstraZeneca fulfilled by the company three months later than agreed, providing AstraZeneca delivers 120 million vaccines by the end of June, a lawyer representing the EU told a Belgian court on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca had originally agreed with the EU to deliver 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June, but has so far delivered only 50 million.

The lawyer told the court the EU could accept the full contract of 300 million to be delivered only by the end of September, but the company should deliver 120 million doses by the end of June. AstraZeneca had offered o deliver only 100 million by the end of June.

