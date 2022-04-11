European business chamber writes to China's State Council on challenges from COVID policy

A worker guides people as they line up to take a nucleic acid test at a mobile testing site following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said on Monday it sent a letter to Beijing's State Council describing the challenges firms are facing due to recent COVID prevention measures.

In the letter, which was seen by Reuters, the chamber recommended revisions to China's COVID policy, including allowing positive cases to quarantine at home.

