European stocks notch all-time highs on earnings, Xi-Biden boost

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Several European indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, boosted by signs of easing U.S.-China tensions, strong earnings, and dovish statements from the European Central Bank chief.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.1% by 0829 GMT, adding to a recent string of record gains, as a key meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping saw both sides signalling a stabilization in the fraught relationship. read more

Blue-chip indexes, including Germany's DAX (.GDAXI) and France's CAC 40 (.FCHI), as well as euro zone shares (.STOXXE) also notched peaks.

Mining stocks (.SXPP), which have a large exposure to China, climbed 0.5% in early trading, while telecom stocks (.SXKP) were boosted by Vodafone's (VOD.L) 4.6% gain after quarterly results.

Dutch tech investor Prosus NV (PRX.AS) rose 1.6% after forecasting higher profit for the first half of 2022 as it gained proceeds to the tune of $12.3 billion from selling part of its stake in Tencent (0700.HK). read more

ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday reiterated her pushback against market bets for tighter monetary policy. read more

Investors now eye a batch of data, including euro area GDP figures, and a speech by Lagarde due later in the day.

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

