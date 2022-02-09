Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Evergrande aims to deliver 600,000 apartments in 2022

1 minute read

A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A senior executive at China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) told a internal company meeting on Sunday the developer aims to deliver 600,000 apartments in 2022, according to media reports and a source close to the company.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters