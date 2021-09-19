Skip to main content

Evergrande begins repaying investors with discounted properties - Bloomberg News

An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo/File Photo

Sept 19 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) kicked off a process on Saturday to repay investors in its overdue investment products with discounted properties, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Investors who opt for discounted real estate in lieu of cash can start contacting wealth managers for more details, the report said, citing a Wechat post by Evergrande's wealth division.

