Evergrande's offshore shareholders say to seriously consider enforcement actions

A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - An ad hoc offshore shareholder group of China Evergrande (3333.HK) said on Thursday it has seen no substantive engagement from the firm with offshore creditors to formulate a viable restructuring plan, despite the firm's repeated assurances.

The group, represented by law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Moelis & Company, said in a statement it has no option but to seriously consider enforcement actions and it is prepared to take all necessary actions to defend its legal rights.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.