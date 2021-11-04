Evonik Q3 core profit broadly in-line on increased demand, higher pricing

The logo of German specialty chemical company Evonik Industries AG is pictured at their plant in Bitterfeld, Germany, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Nov 4 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries (EVKn.DE) on Thursday reported adjusted core profit for the third quarter broadly in-line with analysts' estimates, citing increased demand across all of its divisions and higher pricing.

The company, which makes ingredients for products ranging from animal feed and diapers to ingredients for Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 645 million euros ($747.23 million) in the third quarter, up 24% and slightly above analysts' forecast of 641.1 million euros in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.8632 euros)

