Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

ChinaEXCLUSIVE ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus

ReutersVera EckertTom Käckenhoff
2 minutes read

ArcelorMittal (MT.LU), the world's top steelmaker, and Swedish utility Vattenfall (VATN.UL) have teamed up with Shell (RDSa.L), Airbus (AIR.PA) and other heavyweights to cut emissions in industrial processes by using hydrogen, two executives said.

One focus of the 12-member consortium, which also includes Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T), will be the production of carbon-neutral steel in the port city of Hamburg, the executives said.

"Within the Hamburg hydrogen co-operation, we will be able to save one million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually (up to 2030)," ArcelorMittal executive Uwe Braun said.

As part of the plan, Vattenfall will idle its Moorburg coal-to-power plant and convert the site to green hydrogen made from renewables while steelmaker ArcelorMittal will be one of its anchor consumers. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 2:39 AM UTCFor China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard

By Clare Jim

ChinaEXCLUSIVE ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus

ArcelorMittal (MT.LU), the world's top steelmaker, and Swedish utility Vattenfall (VATN.UL) have teamed up with Shell (RDSa.L), Airbus (AIR.PA) and other heavyweights to cut emissions in industrial processes by using hydrogen, two executives said.

ChinaDollar slumps to 8-week low on bets U.S. tapering remains distant
ChinaBritain says Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to visit Japan, S Korea on maiden deployment
ChinaGlobal military spending rises 2.6% in 2020 despite pandemic hit

Global military expenditure rose by 2.6% to $1.98 trillion last year even as some defence funds were reallocated to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said in a report issued on Monday.