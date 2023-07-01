Explosion hits chemical plant in southeast China

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in the southeastern Chinese province of Jiangxi at noon (0200 GMT) on Saturday, state media reported.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed dense smoke at the Qiantai New Material Co facility.

The authorities were trying to determine the extent of potential casualties, state media said. A woman who answered the phone at the company and declined to identify herself told Reuters there were none.

Reporting by Sophie Yu, Jenny Su and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard















