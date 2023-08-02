What are global companies saying about China's economy?

People cross a street near office towers in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China, February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Major global firms ranging from banks to chipmakers are taking a largely cautious stance on their China business amid a frail recovery at the world's second-largest economy from a pandemic slowdown.

Following are comments from some of the top firms on their China business during the latest reporting season:

Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Niket Nishant, Granth Vanaik, Aditya Soni and Bhanvi Satija; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Eileen Soreng, Maju Samuel and Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.