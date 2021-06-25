Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

Fire tears through martial arts training centre in China, killing 18

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - A fire tore through a martial arts training centre in China's Henan province on Friday killing at least 18 people, Chinese state media reported.

The blaze at Shangqiu city also wounded 16, CGTN reported, citing local officials.

It was unclear what had caused the fire.

Outbreaks of fire in China are not uncommon, with patchy safety protocols and sub-standard construction a frequent concern.

On June 13, a gas pipeline explosion in central Hubei province killed 25 people and injured 138.

Eight employees at a gas supplier were arrested by local police after lapses in safety management were uncovered. read more

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Michael Perry

