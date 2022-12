Dec 15 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings affirmed China's ratings at 'A+' with a stable outlook on Thursday.

Fitch forecasted China's economy to grow by 4.1% in 2023, up from 2.8% in 2022, the statement added.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











