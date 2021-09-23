Skip to main content

China

Fitch cuts China 2021 GDP forecast to +8.1% vs +8.4% on property slowdown

People visit a main shopping area in Shanghai, China July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Sept. 16 that it had cut its 2021 economic growth forecast for China to 8.1% from 8.4%, citing the impact of the slowdown in the country's property sector on domestic demand.

(This story corrected date of forecast cut announcement. The announcement was not previously reported by Reuters.)

