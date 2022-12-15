Foreigners offload Chinese bonds for 10th straight month in Nov















SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.33 trillion yuan ($477.31 billion) at end-October, down from 3.38 trillion yuan a month earlier, the central bank's Shanghai head office said on Thursday.

That marks the 10th consecutive month of outflows and the longest streak of outflows on record.

($1 = 6.9766 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh











