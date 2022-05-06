Former China Development Bank exec charged for taking bribes- state media

FILE PHOTO - A woman takes pictures of the China Development Bank booth at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - A former vice president of China Development Bank (CDB), He Xingxiang, has been charged for taking bribes, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

He is also charged for issuing financial bills in violation of regulations, illegally issuing huge amounts of loans and concealing overseas deposits, Xinhua said.

He, born in 1963, worked at state lenders Bank of China (601988.SS) and Agricultural Development Bank of China (AGDBC.UL) before serving as a member of the Communist Party Committee at policy bank CDB (CHDB.UL).

