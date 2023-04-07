Former head of Exim Bank of China in Yunnan expelled from Communist party
BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - Dai Shihong, a former head of the Export-Import Bank of China's Yunnan branch, has been expelled from the Communist Party and dismissed from public office, the anti-graft watchdog said in a statement on Friday.
Dai was found to have taken bribes and abused his position to seek benefits for others, it said.
Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.