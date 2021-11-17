Former Kangmei Pharmaceutical chairman sentenced to jail -state media

People are seen at the booth of Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co at a trade and service fair in Beijing, China May 31, 2018. Picture taken May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The former chairman of Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (600518.SS), Ma Xingtian, has been sentenced to jail for 12 years, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Ma was sentenced for manipulating the stock market, violating or failing to disclose important information and offering bribes, Xinhua reported.

Former Vice Chairman Xu Dongjin and 10 other related persons have also been sentenced to jail, Xinhua said.

