China
Former Kangmei Pharmaceutical chairman sentenced to jail -state media
1 minute read
SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The former chairman of Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (600518.SS), Ma Xingtian, has been sentenced to jail for 12 years, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
Ma was sentenced for manipulating the stock market, violating or failing to disclose important information and offering bribes, Xinhua reported.
Former Vice Chairman Xu Dongjin and 10 other related persons have also been sentenced to jail, Xinhua said.
Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.