China

Former PetroChina executive under probe for suspected graft

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - China's anti-corruption watchdog is investigating a former senior executive of top state energy giant PetroChina for suspected "serious disciplinary violations", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on Sunday.

Ling Xiao, who resigned last month from his position as a vice president of PetroChina, turned himself in and is now under CCDI's probe, the commission said.

Ling had been a PetroChina veteran long responsible for company's natural gas pipeline and marketing business.

A representative with CNPC, parent of PetroChina, did not immediately comment on this matter.

