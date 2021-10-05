Skip to main content

China

Four Continents moved to Estonia after China cancels

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Four Continents Figure Skating Championships will be held in Tallinn, Estonia in the lead-up to the Winter Olympics following China's decision to cancel the event in Tianjin due to COVID-19.

The International Skating Union (ISU) said the Four Continents had been tentatively re-scheduled for Jan. 18-23, 2022, the week after the European championships in the same city.

It will be the first time the annual Four Continents is held in Europe because none of the participating nations had stepped in to host it in place of China, the ISU said.

The Four Continents was set up in 1999 to provide high-level competition for skaters from non-European countries.

The 2021 event scheduled for last February in Sydney was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Winter Olympics start in Beijing on Feb. 4.

Reporting by Ian Ransom, editing by Ed Osmond

