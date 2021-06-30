Future Volvo electric cars will be safer, come with insurance-CEO

A Pure Electric sign is seen above a Volvo vehicle displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

June 30 (Reuters) - Future electric vehicles from Geely's (0175.HK) Volvo Cars will come bundled with insurance, CEO Hakan Samuelsson said during a global technical briefing on Wednesday.

The company's goal is to build the safest cars possible, using all available technology, including lidar, radar and cameras, Samuelsson said. If the cars are safer and better able to avoid collisions, the insurance costs should be lower.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit

