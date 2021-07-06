Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

German, Chinese defence ministers discuss South China Sea in call - statement

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe attends the IISS Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim/File Photo

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer discussed the situation in the South China Sea with her Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe, including the upcoming deployment of a German frigate there, the Berlin ministry said.

The ministry said Kramp-Karrenbauer had used the video conference to remind Wei of the importance of upholding a 2016 arbitration decision that limited China's claims to some sea areas in the body of water.

She had also raised human rights questions and the situation of the China's Uighur minority in her call, the ministry said.

Several western countries have deployed warships to the South China Sea in recent months and years in an attempt to counter China's growing influence over the crowded waters.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Riham Alkousaa

